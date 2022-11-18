Tesla Cheers Musk's $56B Pay Deal As 'Home Run' For Co.

By Leslie A. Pappas (November 18, 2022, 9:06 PM EST) -- A five-day Delaware Chancery Court trial on Elon Musk's $56 billion compensation package at Tesla wrapped up Friday much the same way it began: with company directors, experts and consultants hailing the performance-based stock-option incentive plan as "a total home run" for shareholders....

