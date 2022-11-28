NBC Must Face Trimmed Defamation Suit From Devin Nunes

By Dave Simpson (November 28, 2022, 10:51 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge trimmed but declined to dismiss former Rep. Devin Nunes' defamation suit accusing NBCUniversal Media LLC of spreading falsehoods after host Rachel Maddow implied that the California Republican failed to turn over to authorities a package from a suspected Russian agent....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS