SolarWinds Investors Seek Initial OK Of $26M Breach Deal

By Katryna Perera (December 8, 2022, 8:28 PM EST) -- SolarWinds shareholders asked a Texas federal judge on Thursday to approve a $26 million deal to end a putative class action over claims that the software firm misled investors about its digital defenses before it disclosed a massive cyberattack two years ago. ...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS