5 Sports & Betting Cases To Watch In 2023

By David Steele (January 2, 2023, 12:03 PM EST) -- The sports and betting world will closely follow a pair of consolidated class actions in college athletics related to concussion liability and NIL rights, as well as trademark infringement cases that could tilt the playing field across sports and gaming. But what will bear the most watching are cases involving the NFL and PGA Tour, with the long-established powers coming under fire over alleged antitrust violations, discrimination and management misconduct....

