Zuckerberg Testifies In FTC Fight To Halt Meta-VR Merger

By Dorothy Atkins (December 20, 2022, 12:07 PM EST) -- Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified Tuesday morning in an evidentiary hearing over the Federal Trade Commission's challenge of Meta's acquisition of virtual reality fitness app maker Within Unlimited that while Meta's finances have been hit by the global economic downturn and moves from Apple, he still wants to honor the June 2021 deal....

