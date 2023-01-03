Florida Cases To Watch In 2023

By Carolina Bolado (January 2, 2023, 12:03 PM EST) -- From cryptocurrency exchange FTX investor lawsuits against celebrity promoters to abortion restrictions, Florida courts are expected to tackle a number of thorny issues in 2023, including a measure that could help defendants wield the anti-SLAPP statute more effectively and a bellwether trial on Lyft's for its drivers' use of its app....

