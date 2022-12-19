Judge Flags False Ad Suit Against Jets, Giants As Deficient

By Elaine Briseño (December 19, 2022, 4:57 PM EST) -- A magistrate judge, asserting the complaint has no legal standing or factual support, is recommending the dismissal of a federal lawsuit that accuses the NFL and the New York Jets and Giants of false advertising and fraud because they play in New Jersey, not New York....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS