Musk Says SF Too Biased For Securities Trial, Texas Is Better

By Bonnie Eslinger (January 9, 2023, 4:14 PM EST) -- One week away from trial, Tesla and CEO Elon Musk have asked a California federal judge to move a securities class action over his tweets about taking Tesla private to Texas, saying a San Francisco-area jury may be biased against Musk due to bad press he gets in the local media....

