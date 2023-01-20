Ex-LA City Councilman Cops To RICO Conspiracy, Tax Evasion

By Gina Kim (January 20, 2023, 4:46 PM EST) -- Disgraced former Los Angeles City Councilman Jose L. Huizar admitted to one count of tax evasion and a count of racketeering conspiracy Friday morning before a California federal judge and faces a penalty of nine to 13 years in prison, with sentencing set for April 3. ...

