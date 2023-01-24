How The 5th Circ.'s CFPB Ruling Has Been Applied So Far

By Courtney Hayden and Kelsey Pelagalli (January 24, 2023, 4:52 PM EST) -- The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit's recent Community Financial Services Association of America Ltd. v. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau decision, which declared the CFPB's funding structure unconstitutional and invalidated the payday lending rule, left a wake of uncertainty over the future of the bureau and of the rule.[1]...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS