Is Boycotting Israel A Protected Right? Justices Won't Wade In

By Hannah Albarazi (February 21, 2023, 8:53 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday declined to clarify whether boycott activity is protected by the First Amendment, leaving in place an Eighth Circuit opinion upholding an Arkansas law requiring government contractors to certify that they will not boycott Israel or Israel-controlled territories....

