Ex-LA Official Scratched Backs With Huizar, FBI Agent Says

By Gina Kim (February 22, 2023, 11:02 PM EST) -- An FBI agent told California federal jurors in former Los Angeles Deputy Mayor Raymond Chan's bribery trial Wednesday that after convicted Councilman Jose Huizar helped save Chan's job, Chan repaid him by facilitating a corrupt exchange of money and benefits for political favors between Huizar and a Chinese developer....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS