States Want Google Suit Back In Texas Due To New Venue Law

By Piper Hudspeth Blackburn (February 28, 2023, 7:19 PM EST) -- Empowered by a new federal law that gives state enforcers the right to prevent their antitrust lawsuits from being transferred to other districts, a Texas-led coalition accusing Google of monopolizing ad tech moved to transfer the case back from New York to Texas where it was first filed....

