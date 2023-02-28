Wash. Suits Blaming Big Tech For Kids' Crisis Added To MDL

By Greg Lamm (February 28, 2023, 6:21 PM EST) -- The Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Monday conditionally added lawsuits filed by school districts in Washington and Arizona to cases already consolidated alleging that Facebook, TikTok, Snap and YouTube have caused a mental health crisis among children and teenagers....

