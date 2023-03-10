Google Can't Transfer DOJ Ad Tech Case From Va. To NY

By Bryan Koenig (March 10, 2023, 11:13 AM EST) -- A Virginia federal judge refused Friday to let Google transfer the U.S. Justice Department's new ad tech monopolization case to New York where states and private plaintiffs have been waging a similar lawsuit for some two years....

