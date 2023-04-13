Now Is The Time For Independent Industry Self-Regulation

By Eric Reicin (April 13, 2023, 6:27 PM EDT) -- When French drugmaker Sanofi SA and Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk both announced last month that they will lower prices of their insulin products in the United States, close on the heels of a similar announcement by Eli Lilly & Co., the moves were hailed by many in Washington as a long overdue step in lowering Americans' medical bills....

