Investors Get Initial OK For $95M Televisa Settlement

By Emilie Ruscoe (April 21, 2023, 2:11 PM EDT) -- Investors in Mexican television giant Grupo Televisa SAB who claim they were hurt after the company bribed a FIFA official saw their proposed $95 million settlement deal get a green light Thursday from a Manhattan federal judge....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS