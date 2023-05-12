WilmerHale Beats DQ Bid As Chase's Counsel In Epstein Suit

By Ryan Boysen (May 12, 2023, 11:57 AM EDT) -- WilmerHale won't be disqualified from defending JPMorgan Chase against a putative class action alleging the bank enabled Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring, a New York federal judge has ruled, finding the law firm's previous pro bono work for an Epstein victim doesn't create a conflict of interest....

