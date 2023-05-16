Despite $1B Deal, Wells Fargo Still Faces Storm Of Litigation

By Hannah Albarazi (May 16, 2023, 10:43 PM EDT) -- Wells Fargo may have agreed to pay a whopping $1 billion in cash to resolve investor claims that it overstated its progress in fixing internal controls and compliance problems, but the scandal-plagued bank still faces a mountain of ongoing regulatory investigations and litigation....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS