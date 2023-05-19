Tort Report: Spectrum Deal To End $1B Verdict Appeal

By Y. Peter Kang (May 19, 2023, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Cable TV and internet giant Spectrum's pending deal to end an appeal of a $1.1 billion wrongful death award and a $96 million trucking crash verdict in Michigan lead Law360's Tort Report, which compiles recent personal injury and medical malpractice news that may have flown under the radar....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS