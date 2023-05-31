Dechert Attys Get 11th Circ. To Dump 3M Trial Sanctions

By Emily Johnson (May 31, 2023, 4:41 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit vacated sanctions issued by a Florida federal court against a pair of Dechert attorneys representing 3M in litigation over allegedly faulty earplugs, finding Wednesday that the court didn't provide the attorneys due process before punishing them and didn't consider if they had violated its order in bad faith....

