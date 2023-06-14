Bipartisan Senate Bill Aims To Strip Liability Shield For AI

By Allison Grande (June 14, 2023, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan pair of U.S. senators floated legislation Wednesday that would bar artificial intelligence companies from claiming a broad liability shield that websites have for content posted by third parties, while a coalition of nearly two dozen attorneys general separately urged the federal government to take a risk-based approach to crafting AI regulations that are backed by robust enforcement. ...

