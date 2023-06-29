Cos. Argue Social Media Immunity From Mental Health Claims

By Mike Curley (June 29, 2023, 6:37 PM EDT) -- The companies behind Facebook, YouTube and other social media platforms are urging a California federal court to throw out claims in multidistrict litigation seeking to hold them liable for harm to young users, saying the claims are barred by federal law granting immunity to the publishers of third-party content online, as well as the First Amendment....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS