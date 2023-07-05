5 Sports & Betting Cases To Watch In The 2nd Half Of 2023

By David Steele (July 5, 2023, 10:19 AM EDT) -- There are plenty of sports and betting legal matters to watch as the second half of 2023 begins, including those revolving around name, image and likeness rights for college athletes and the legal liability of celebrities who endorse cryptocurrency platforms, like Shaquille O'Neal and Tom Brady. Overshadowing everything, perhaps, is a case centered around the rights of transgender high school athletes that has reached the federal appeals courts....

