Ivy League Athletes Reject 'Equality' Claim In Scholarship Suit

By Brian Steele (June 30, 2023, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of student-athletes has adequately alleged that the Ivy League and its member universities are harming competition, overcharging and undercompensating them by refusing to offer athletic scholarships, so their antitrust suit should survive, the plaintiffs have told a Connecticut federal court....

