DOJ Enforcement Trends To Watch In 2nd Half Of 2025

By Brendan Quigley and Jason Wilcox ( July 9, 2025, 6:20 PM EDT) -- In the first half of 2025, the Trump administration filled several key positions at the U.S. Department of Justice, and the DOJ in turn issued revised policies on corporate enforcement.[1] In light of these developments, in the second half of this year, expect to see a heightened focus on several key areas of investigation and enforcement....