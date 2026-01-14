Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Meta Wants Zuckerberg's Old 'Hot-Or-Not' Site Out Of LA Trial

By Craig Clough ( January 14, 2026, 9:41 PM EST) -- Meta's attorney Wednesday urged a California judge overseeing bellwether trials over claims social media harms young users' mental health to ban mention of the attractiveness-rating website Mark Zuckerberg created at Harvard, saying the plaintiffs want female jurors to see Zuckerberg as "a bad guy" and Facebook as "born in sin."...

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies