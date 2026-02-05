Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Trump Admin Finalizes Rule Facilitating Federal Worker Firings

By Tim Ryan ( February 5, 2026, 3:53 PM EST) -- The Trump administration on Thursday announced a final rule to create a new category of federal workers who would have fewer job protections and be easier to fire, implementing an executive order from early last year that could affect 50,000 employees at federal agencies....

