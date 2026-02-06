Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Roundup

Taxation With Representation: Gibson Dunn, S&C, Wachtell

By Zak Kostro ( February 6, 2026, 3:07 PM EST) -- In this week's Taxation With Representation, Elon Musk announces SpaceX's acquisition of his artificial intelligence startup xAI, Devon Energy and Coterra Energy agree to merge, and Banco Santander SA acquires Webster Financial Corp....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies