Stanford Prof Tells Jury Studies Confirm Social Media Addiction

By Craig Clough ( February 13, 2026, 10:57 PM EST) -- A Stanford University professor of psychiatry and addiction returned to the witness stand Friday in a California bellwether trial over claims that social media companies harm young people's mental health, saying studies have concluded that addiction to platforms such as YouTube and Instagram is real and can hurt mental health....

