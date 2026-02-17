Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Sick Juror Delays Meta Trial Ahead Of Zuckerberg Testimony

By Craig Clough ( February 17, 2026, 3:28 PM EST) -- The first bellwether trial over thousands of claims that social media companies harm young people's mental health was delayed Tuesday due to a juror being hospitalized with an illness, although the California state judge in the case said the trial will resume one way or another on Wednesday, when Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg is scheduled to testify. ...

