Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Meta Doesn't Understand Its Own Algorithms, Ex-VP Testifies

By Craig Clough ( February 19, 2026, 10:14 PM EST) -- A former vice president at Meta Platforms Inc. told a California jury Thursday in a landmark bellwether trial over claims the company's Instagram and Google LLC's YouTube harm children's mental health that he quit because he was deeply concerned about safety, and that even Meta's own experts don't understand how its algorithms work....

Law360 is on it, so you are, too.

A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.


A Law360 subscription includes features such as

  • Daily newsletters
  • Expert analysis
  • Mobile app
  • Advanced search
  • Judge information
  • Real-time alerts
  • 450K+ searchable archived articles

And more!

Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.

Start Free Trial

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Law Firms

Companies