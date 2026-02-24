Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

YouTube-Watching Plaintiff Saw 17K Ads In 1 Year, Jury Hears

By Craig Clough ( February 24, 2026, 11:27 PM EST) -- A YouTube executive testifying in a California bellwether trial over allegations the platform and Instagram harm children confirmed Tuesday that the company's data found the plaintiff viewed over 17,000 advertisements in one year, with her lawyer suggesting the number reflects that she spent an extraordinary amount of time on the platform....

