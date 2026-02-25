Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Social Media Contributed To Mental Health Issues, Jury Hears

By Craig Clough ( February 25, 2026, 10:39 PM EST) -- A therapist who treated the plaintiff in a landmark bellwether trial alleging Instagram and YouTube harm children's mental health told a California jury Wednesday that social media use contributed to the plaintiff's struggles, while acknowledging that social media addiction is not a diagnosis formally recognized in her field....

