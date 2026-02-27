Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Blue States Rally Behind Birthright Citizenship At High Court

By Corey Rothauser ( February 27, 2026, 5:45 PM EST) -- More than two dozen state and local governments urged the U.S. Supreme Court to reject President Donald Trump's effort to end automatic birthright citizenship, filing an amicus brief arguing that the executive order violates the Constitution and would impose sweeping harms on states and their residents....

