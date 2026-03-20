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Social Media Jury Signals Potential Trouble For Meta, Google

By Craig Clough ( March 20, 2026, 10:36 PM EDT) -- After six full days deliberating in a California bellwether trial over allegations that Meta Platforms Inc. and Google LLC harm children's mental health through their social media platforms, the jury submitted a question to the judge potentially indicating it may be leaning in favor of finding one or both defendants liable....

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