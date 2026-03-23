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Social Media Jurors Say They Are Deadlocked On A Defendant

By Craig Clough ( March 23, 2026, 10:01 PM EDT) -- A California jury considering claims Meta and Google harm children's mental health through their social media platforms reported Monday that it is deadlocked as to one of the defendants, but it wasn't clear if the jury is stuck on the question of liability or on potential punitive damages....

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