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Analysis

State Meta Verdicts May Offer Clues For 1st Federal Bellwether

By Cara Salvatore ( April 13, 2026, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Meta's recent state jury losses in suits over social media's harms to mental health provide clues as to what will happen this summer when a school district's suit against social platforms goes to trial in the first federal bellwether — and down the road in appeals some believe will reach the nation's high court....

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