Social Media Litigation Gains Reveal Potential Regulatory Path
By Allison Grande ( May 8, 2026, 10:18 PM EDT) -- Recent suits by a social media user and two state attorneys general in their bids to hold Meta and other tech giants accountable for the allegedly addictive nature of their platforms have brought to the forefront a potentially lucrative strategy for more broadly regulating online harms, as the First Amendment and other roadblocks continue to stymie legislative efforts....
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