How Oregon Ruling Affects Federal Gender Care Crackdown

By Benjamin Mizer, Paula Ramer and Lisa Re ( May 5, 2026, 5:43 PM EDT) -- On April 18, the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon vacated Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy's declaration deeming certain pediatric gender-affirming care treatments "neither safe nor effective," holding that the agency lacked authority to unilaterally override established standards of care....
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