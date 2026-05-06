Meta's Exploitation Reporting Needs Work, NM Judge Told

By Cara Salvatore ( May 6, 2026, 10:38 PM EDT) -- An executive for a child protection organization told a New Mexico judge Wednesday that "ongoing quality issues" with Meta's reporting and the use of message encryption have made it harder to deliver actionable reports to law enforcement, as the state seeks $3.7 billion in reforms at the social media company....
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