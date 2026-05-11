Meta's Algorithm Needs Revamps, Judge Hears In $3.7B Trial

By Cara Salvatore ( May 11, 2026, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A computer science expert testified Monday that Meta should be ordered to revise minor users' content recommendation formula to prioritize safety as much as engagement, as part of the New Mexico attorney general's ongoing bench trial over teen mental health....
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