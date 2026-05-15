Real Estate Recap: Infrastructure Districts, UpCodes, Tariffs

By Real Estate Authority Staff ( May 15, 2026, 10:04 PM EDT) -- Catch up on this past week's key developments by state from Law360 Real Estate Authority — including the rising popularity of infrastructure districts to meet funding needs, tech-based solutions for developers to navigate building laws, and one BigLaw leader's view of how tariffs are affecting capital in real estate deals....
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