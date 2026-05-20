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Social Media Not Proven To Harm Mental Health, Judge Told

By Cara Salvatore ( May 20, 2026, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A statistics expert for Meta sought Wednesday to undermine the claim that social media has driven a rise in mental health conditions among teens, saying the New Mexico attorney general's key witness on the topic didn't consider alternative factors like widening access to mental health care....

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