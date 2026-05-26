AGs Say House Child Safety Bill Weakens States' Authority

By Susan Smiley ( May 26, 2026, 8:49 PM EDT) -- A group of 44 attorneys general for states including California, New York, New Jersey and Michigan have created a coalition opposing the House version of the Kids Internet and Digital Safety Act, H.R. 7757, and signed a letter to congressional leaders pointing out the shortcomings of the bill....
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