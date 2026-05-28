Ad Tech Rivals Say Google Can't Cull Antitrust Claims

By Bryan Koenig ( May 28, 2026, 9:27 PM EDT) -- Google's rival advertising placement technology providers urged a New York federal judge not to dramatically reduce their antitrust claims, arguing the court has already rejected the statute of limitations assertions raised against other multidistrict litigation plaintiffs "and it should do so again."...
Law360 is on it, so you are, too.
A Law360 subscription puts you at the center of fast-moving legal issues, trends and developments so you can act with speed and confidence. Over 200 articles are published daily across more than 60 topics, industries, practice areas and jurisdictions.
A Law360 subscription includes features such as
- Daily newsletters
- Expert analysis
- Mobile app
- Advanced search
- Judge information
- Real-time alerts
- 450K+ searchable archived articles
And more!
Experience Law360 today with a free 7-day trial.