The Law360 400: A Look At The Top 100 Firms

By Xiumei Dong ( June 9, 2026, 2:03 PM EDT) -- The race to build the legal industry's largest law firm accelerated in 2025, with major firms leaning on mergers, lateral hiring and strategic expansion to climb the ranks of the Law360 400....
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