EPA Beats States' $7B Solar Grant Cancellation Suit In Wash.
By Rachel Riley ( June 1, 2026, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A Washington federal judge sided with the Environmental Protection Agency on Monday in a multistate challenge of the U.S. government's cancellation of a Biden-era solar energy grant program, concluding she cannot resolve the dispute because it involves contractual questions that the Tucker Act delegates to the Court of Federal Claims. ...
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