Trump Era Worse Than McCarthy For Speech, Law Dean Says

By Bonnie Eslinger ( June 4, 2026, 11:52 PM EDT) -- The dean of UC Berkeley's law school told an audience of lawyers and artists on Thursday that America is experiencing "an unprecedented assault on the Constitution, on the First Amendment, and on freedom of speech," comparing the country under President Donald Trump unfavorably to the McCarthy era....
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