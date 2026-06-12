3M, DuPont Seek To Ax Out-Of-State PFAS Claims In Montana

By Lauren Berg ( June 12, 2026, 10:19 PM EDT) -- 3M, DuPont de Nemours Inc. and other manufacturers asked a Montana federal judge to toss amended firefighter turnout gear PFAS claims brought by cities and municipalities in Connecticut, California and several other states, saying newly added out-of-state plaintiffs have no connection to Montana....
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